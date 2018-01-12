On today's podcast, we talk about:
- An hours-long electricity outage at the world's largest tech show.
- Big robots.
- A play-focused smartwatch for kids called Wanderwatch that encourages them to put down their screens and play outside.
#CESBlackout, giant robots and the Wanderwatch (The 3:59, Ep. 338)
