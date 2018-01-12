Tyler Lizenby/CNET

On today's podcast, we talk about:

An hours-long electricity outage



Big robots



A play-focused smartwatch for kids called Wanderwatch that encourages them to put down their screens and play outside.

Now Playing: Watch this: #CESBlackout, giant robots and the Wanderwatch (The 3:59,...

The 3:59 gives you bite-size news and analysis about the top stories of the day, brought to you by the CNET News team in New York and producer Bryan VanGelder.

Check out the extended shows on YouTube.

#CESBlackout, giant robots and the Wanderwatch (The 3:59, Ep. 338) Your browser does not support the audio element.

Subscribe: iTunes | RSS | Google Play | FeedBurner | TuneIn | Stitcher | Amazon Echo