CES 2019: Zmodo has a new security camera

The Snap Pro is Zmodo's new home security camera, on display at CES 2019.
Here's the overview:
- Rechargeable battery
- 1080p HD resolution
- 180-degree lens
- Can be used indoors or outdoors
- Night vision
- Two-way intercom
- Motion sensor
We reviewed the Pivot back in 2016, another Zmodo camera that we saw at CES. But unlike the Pivot, which was a tethered indoor camera with panning capabilities, the Snap Pro is battery-powered and supposedly weatherproof.
Zmodo also has two new products on display at the tech conference -- the Tune thermostat and the Flow water valve.
