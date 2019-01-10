CNET también está disponible en español.

CES 2019: Zmodo has a new security camera

The Snap Pro is Zmodo's latest smart home security camera.

Meet the Zmodo Snap Pro.

The Snap Pro is Zmodo's new home security camera, on display at CES 2019.

Here's the overview:

  • Rechargeable battery
  • 1080p HD resolution
  • 180-degree lens
  • Can be used indoors or outdoors
  • Night vision
  • Two-way intercom
  • Motion sensor

We reviewed the Pivot back in 2016, another Zmodo camera that we saw at CES. But unlike the Pivot, which was a tethered indoor camera with panning capabilities, the Snap Pro is battery-powered and supposedly weatherproof.

Zmodo also has two new products on display at the tech conference -- the Tune thermostat and the Flow water valve.  

