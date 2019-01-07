CES 2019: Watch the Sony press conference live Monday at 5 p.m. PT

Livestream

The CES 2019 show floor opens on Tuesday, Jan. 7. But the Sunday and Monday before are jam-packed with announcements that set the stage for tech's biggest show of the year. That's especially true for Monday, Jan. 6: "Press day" is comprised of at least a dozen press conferences, starting at 8 a.m. PT sharp (11 a.m. ET, 4 p.m. UK) with LG and ending at 5 p.m. PT with Sony (8 p.m. ET, Jan. 7 at 1 a.m. in the UK).

Soon after Sony ends, note that LG Electronics President and CTO Dr. I.P. Park will be delivering the first CES 2019 keynote at 6:30 p.m. PT, with a focus squarely on the future of AI. You can watch that live, too.

What to expect from Sony at CES 2019

While Sony didn't pre-announce what it will unveil at CES, we're expecting the company to roll out new televisions (both OLED and 8K TVs), home audio products and plenty of portable Bluetooth speakers.

