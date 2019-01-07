CES 2019: Watch the Samsung press conference live Monday at 2 p.m. PT

Livestream

CES 2019 may not officially start until Tuesday, Jan. 7, but the Sunday and Monday before doors open play host to some of the biggest announcements from the world's largest consumer electronics show. In fact, Monday, Jan. 6, is packed to the gills with at least a dozen press conferences -- Samsung takes its turn at 2 p.m. PT sharp (5 p.m. ET, 10 p.m. UK).

You can watch the complete press conference live here -- as part of CNET's all-day livestream video coverage from Las Vegas.

What to expect from Samsung at CES 2019

Samsung was one of the first brands to break away from announcing all its flagship products at CES. For example, in November, it teased its first foldable phone design at a developer conference in San Francisco, and the brand is rumored to have a separate standalone event to launch the Galaxy S10, its anticipated marquee phone for spring 2019. However, phones are only one part of Samsung's portfolio. TVs, laptops and appliances like refrigerators and washing machines are also part of Samsung's electronics kingdom.

Here's what we think we will and won't hear at CES.

New Samsung TVs

You'd better believe we'll see a new Samsung TV here. Samsung and LG always go head to head on screen tech. Last year, Samsung introduced The Wall, a 146-inch modular "TV" with MicroLED screen technology. Micro-LED competed with OLED for terrific picture quality and outstanding brightness, but promises less burn-in.

This year, Samsung could introduce smaller sizes with the same MicroLED screen tech, though perhaps not for consumers quite yet.

And in a surprise announcement, Samsung has already confirmed that iTunes video and AirPlay 2 compatibility is coming to 2018 and 2019 Samsung TV models -- the first such integration of Apple tech into third-party TVs.

New laptops and monitors

You can always count on Samsung to bring its laptop game to CES. One prevalent rumor touts 4K OLED panels for 2019 laptops. These would be brighter and thinner than LCD panels, bringing those deep blacks and bright whites that OLED is famous for. However, the panels, which Samsung has a history of making in-house, would potentially cost more, too.

Ahead of the show, the electronics giant announced a pair of Samsung Space monitors that lie flat against your wall like a wallpaper TV and can arc straight down to rest right on the desk. Samsung is sure to talk up both 27- and 32-inch models.

New smart home appliances? Bixby Voice?

Appliances like new refrigerators and washing machines are often part of the quintessential Samsung CES experience, but with the Kitchen and Bath Industry Show next month back here in Las Vegas (KBIS), Samsung is likely to hold back the best. We expect new software updates for existing products, but suspect that Samsung will save the goods for February.

By the same token, Samsung would be right at home announcing a few more capabilities for Bixby, its voice assistant to rival Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa and Apple's Siri. Although Bixby Voice is most prevalent on Samsung's Galaxy phones, the Korean company's goal has long been to create an ecosystem where Bixby integrates on devices throughout your home, as well as your phone.

The main issue here is that the Galaxy Home, a three-legged gadget announced in August to contend with other smart speakers, is still MIA. CES would be as good a time as any to address its arrival if Samsung has any hope of making headway against Amazon, Google and Apple.

Expect at the very least an update to Family Hub software for that smart fridge line.

No Galaxy S10 or Galaxy X foldable phone

Every year some overexcited rumor-monger suggests that Samsung will launch a flagship phone at CES, and every year that rumor evaporates to nothing in the desert air.

A more believable rumor tells of the Galaxy S10, Samsung's 10th anniversary Galaxy phone, making an early debut Feb. 20, with the Galaxy X (or Galaxy F) foldable phone arriving later, perhaps in March.

Whatever Samsung does announce, we'll be on the ground catching every detail for you.

