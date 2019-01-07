CES 2019: Watch the Intel press conference live, Monday at 4 p.m. PT

Livestream

Intel will host a press event Monday at CES in Las Vegas, where it plans to show off some of its latest technologies for 5G, artificial intelligence and computers.

The event will be hosted by Gregory Bryant, senior vice president for the client computing group, and Navin Shenoy, executive vice president for the data center group.

The presentation should be a smaller scale affair from last year, when then-CEO Brian Krzanich hosted a glitzy keynote at the Monte Carlo resort's Park Theater that included a visit from former NFL star Tony Romo, a dancing group of light-up drones and a Volocopter flying car. Krzanich in June resigned over a past relationship with an Intel employee. The resignation happened as Krzanich was dealing with blowback over two massive vulnerabilities (called Spectre and Meltdown) that potentially left chips from Intel, Arm and AMD open to hacking attacks. Finance chief Robert Swan has taken over as CEO.

Intel is likely hoping to use its smaller CES stage this year to refocus on its main efforts in computing and less on last year's problems.

The presentation starts at 4 p.m. PT (7 p.m. ET) at Mandalay Bay.

You can watch the complete press conference live here, embedded above.

