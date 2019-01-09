CES 2019: uHoo's indoor air sensor helps track how clean your air is

uHoo

If you have a sensitive nose, you'll definitely want to know what triggers it, especially at home.

uHoo's indoor air sensor, a coffee mug-sized device, isn't exactly new -- they've been in the market since July 2017 and have customers in 50 countries, but this is the first time I've heard about them, since I don't really go out of my way to look at indoor air sensors.

The uHoo indoor air sensor works by keeping track of nine different parameters: temperature, humidity, air pressure, carbon dioxide, TVBOC (total volatile organic compounds), PM2.5, carbon monoxide, nitrogen dioxide and ozone.

It's a lot to take in, but uHoo's app helps makes it understandable by letting you know if the air quality is excellent, fair or poor. The app can also use IFTTT triggers to talk to your smart aircon if it's too hot, or smart air purifier if the air isn't clean. It has Alexa and Google Home support, too.

However, the uHoo indoor air sensor isn't cheap: $329 (£260 and AU$460 converted) is certainly quite a lot to pay for an air sensor, but uHoo's CEO Dustin Jefferson Onghangseng told me quite confidently that its cheaper competitors aren't quite as good, and customers who have switched to uHoo's products have never looked back.

