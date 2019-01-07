CES 2019 has begun: Here's how to see it as it happens

CES 2019, the annual consumer electronics show in Las Vegas, has a show floor that spans at least three venues and runs from Tuesday, Jan. 8 through Friday, Jan. 11 with keynotes, events and announcements all day and night. However, the conference actually gets rolling today -- Sunday, Jan. 6 before the show floors even open -- followed by a full day of press conferences on Monday, Jan. 7.

Wish you could be here to see all the action? Well, I have good news: CNET will have a team of dozens covering the show live the entire week, including live video nearly all day Monday through Thursday. And that doesn't include the hundreds of articles, videos and more photos than you can count, too. (We just hope they'll be able to keep the lights on the whole time this year.)

Companies have already started making announcements to try and get out ahead of all the news coming out of the show. But, if you want to start marking your calendars for when major announcements might hit, you'll find the big events day by day listed below.

Sunday, Jan. 6

Sunday is the first of two media days when companies make the bulk of the major announcements at CES about what's coming in the year ahead.

CES Unveiled Las Vegas: 5 p.m. PT



This is the official media event of CES that takes place before the start of show. Companies from all over the world attend to show off their latest projects and announce new products, software and services. The CTA features the CES 2019 Best of Innovation Awards Honorees at the event and is the first big taste of the avalanche of news coming in the days ahead.

Nvidia: 8 p.m. PT

The chipmaker's CEO Jensen Huang will unveil "amazing new technology innovations." Last CES, Nvidia had a couple of new things for gamers to get excited about including the BFGD (Big Format Gaming Display), a 65-inch G-sync display with 4K resolution, HDR support and built-in Nvidia Shield streaming features.

Monday, Jan. 7

On the second media day, the number of press conferences and keynote addresses really picks up. Most of the press conferences below will be streamed live on CNET.

Livestream

LG Electronics: 8 a.m. PT

LG already announced TVs, laptops and more. That's no doubt that's just a warm up for what's coming from the consumer electronics, mobile communications and home appliance manufacturer.

Bosch: 9 a.m. PT

Expect announcements of "innovative solutions for smart homes, smart cities, connected mobility and connected manufacturing." At CES 2018, it showed a wide variety of sensors, software and services including automated valet parking, an end-to-end display for car cockpits and a robot vacuum with AI and Alexa.

Monster: 9 a.m. PT

If you care about audio, connectivity and power technology, Monster will no doubt have some new headphones and cables to show off at CES (along with multiple celebrity spokespeople, probably).

Panasonic: 10 a.m. PT

You might think "consumer electronics" still when you hear Panasonic, but the company has moved away from the category in recent years at CES. Instead, it's been discussing partnerships and initiatives, such as making better batteries for electric vehicles and its in-car infotainment platform with Alexa and Google Assistant.

Hisense: 11 a.m. PT

Hisense went hard with tech-filled TVs at CES 2018 including a $10,000 short-throw projector paired with a 100-inch screen designed to reject ambient light. We expect it'll be back in 2019 to keep up the fight.

Qualcomm: 12 p.m. PT

Though you might think of Qualcomm as the company that powers your phone, but its chips are in a whole lot of other products including smart home devices, wearables and autonomous vehicles. Expect to hear more about moving the world to 5G service, too.

TCL: 12 p.m. PT

What's the TV, phone and appliance maker going to announce to help topple its competition? Our money's on bigger, better TVs, but we'll have to wait and see.

Toyota: 1 p.m. PT

Toyota Research Institute (TRI) debuted the third iteration of its autonomous research vehicle at CES 2018 as well as its e-Palette concept autonomous vehicle platform.

Samsung Electronics: 2 p.m. PT

Samsung is always good for a nonstop parade of TV, appliance, smart home, PC and home audio announcements at CES. What probably won't be there are phones -- expect to see the highly anticipated Galaxy S10 in late February instead.

Hyundai: 3 p.m. PT

At CES 2018, the Korean carmaker announced the Nexo hydrogen-fueled prototype car that we did a first-drive review of in October. So what cutting-edge automobile technology is next?

Intel: 4 p.m. PT

In addition to more info on the company's long-delayed 10nm Sunny Cove CPUs, expect a focus on phones, drones, smart homes and more are likely to be on tap for the chip giant's press conference. And let's not forget about VR and cameras.

Sony Electronics: 5 p.m. PT

The last major press conference for the day, Sony is sort of a wild card these days. The company's usually good for a giant TV or two, but we may also hear about mobile phones, video games, car audio, cameras or a little robot dog.

LG Electronics corporate keynote: 6:30 p.m. PT

The preshow keynote address promises to offer "fresh perspectives on the evolving artificial intelligence (AI) landscape, while exploring how AI will impact the lives of consumers in the years ahead," according to the CES 2019 site. It will also be livestreamed.

Pepcom's Digital Experience: 7 p.m. PT

Capping off a long day of announcements is an event sure to feature even more announcements. It features a seemingly never-ending list of companies big and small where CNET gets some hands-on time with products away from the show floor.

Tuesday, Jan. 8

The first official day of CES 2019: The show floor opens at 10 a.m. PT, and CNET will have live coverage all day from our booth at Tech West (the Sands Expo Center).

Livestream

IBM keynote: 8:30 a.m. PT

IBM President and CEO Ginni Rometty will open CES 2019 by sharing "a unique outlook for how technology -- built on a foundation of responsibility and trust -- will significantly improve how businesses operate and people work and live," according to the CES 2019 site. Her address will be preceded by CTA President and CEO Gary Shapiro and CES Executive Vice President Karen Chupka talking the latest trends and innovations at CES 2019 including 5G, smart cities, resilience and health tech.

Verizon keynote: 4 p.m. PT

Verizon CEO Hans Vestberg will focus on -- you guessed it -- 5G broadband connectivity and how it will enable new technologies and services. After all, the company is already claiming leadership with the launch of its home broadband service in October (even if some think it's not "real 5G."

Wednesday, Jan. 9

The second day of the CES show floor. Doors open at 9 a.m. PT, and CNET will again have wall-to-wall live coverage.

Livestream

AMD keynote: 9 a.m. PT

At CES 2018, AMD grab headlines for its partnership with rival chipmaker Intel and its Kaby Lake G processors that combine an Intel CPU and an AMD Radeon RX Vega M graphics chip. For its 2019 keynote, AMD president and CEO Dr. Lisa Su plans to discuss new computing technologies to solve challenges for the future of gaming, entertainment and virtual reality such as the company's world's first 7nm high-performance CPUs and GPUs.

The New Mobility Revolution keynote talk: 11 a.m. PT

Drones are still a part of CES, but maybe not in the way that you think. US Secretary of Transportation Elaine L. Chao will speak about the future of drones and self-driving technology and how they will revolutionize transportation. An expert panel will discuss building pubilc trust for these technologies following Secretary Chao's address.

Thursday, Jan. 10 and Friday, Jan. 11

Our live coverage continues all day Thursday with a focus on the highlights of the show.

Livestream

The show wraps up on Friday, January 11.

More details will be added to this schedule as they become available. Check back soon.

