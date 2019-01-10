When we met with Samsung at CES 2019, it made it clear its new Notebook 9 Pro as well as the previously announced Notebook 9 Pen are about design just as much as performance.
For the Notebook 9 Pro, Samsung conducted a US-specific design study that influenced its choices on bezel design, profile taper and corner radii, a spokesman told CNET. The result is a very different design from its previous models.
Corners are sharper and its diamond-cut edges remind me of the chrome edges of a retro dinette. The thin aluminum body looks clean and modern, and with the thinner bezels around the 13.3-inch full-HD display, you're looking at mostly screen whether you're using it as a laptop or tablet.
With the keyboard, Samsung enlarged the key caps and reduced spacing between them to improve the typing experience and appearance. Looking to attract creatives, Samsung is including a full-size active pen this time instead of the smaller S-Pen. If you'd rather have the latter, you can find one tucked into the body of the Notebook 9 Pen, which the spokesman said takes its design cues from the Galaxy Note 9 phone.
Samsung expects the new Notebook 9 Pro to be available in early 2019, with no pricing available yet, but I wouldn't be surprised if it started upward of $1,000.
CES 2019: See all of CNET's coverage of the year's biggest tech show.
CES schedule: It's six days of jam-packed events. Here's what to expect.
Discuss: CES 2019: Samsung unveils redesigned Notebook 9 Pro aimed at creatives
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.