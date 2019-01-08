CES 2019: Nubia's Red Magic Mars is a gaming phone with shoulder buttons

Nubia

Nubia's latest phone is one for the gamers, despite its mouthful of a name.

The Red Magic Mars, much like the ASUS ROG Phone, comes sporting two touch-sensitive buttons located at the side that can be mapped to in-game buttons of a user's choice.

It also has an interesting look, with arrows at the rear pointing toward the 16 million LED strip and a hexagonal camera, flash and fingerprint scanner. It's pretty snazzy, and not what you'd find in your regular phones.

Of course, it wouldn't be a gaming phone with just looks (or LED strip), the phone packs a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 chip and a whopping 10GB of RAM for the highest-end model. Other specs include a 6-inch display with a resolution of 2,160x1,080 pixels, but there doesn't appear to be a notch. To keep you gaming for hours, the phone also has a 3,800mAh battery and a liquid- and air-cooling system to keep things less toasty.

Camera wise, it has a rear 16-megapixel shooter, and a front 8-megapixel for selfies. There's also a pair of Bluetooth controllers if you want a more ergonomic gaming experience.

The phone will hit North America and Europe sometime this quarter for $399 (or about £310 and AU$560).

Quick specs

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 845



Memory: 6GB/8GB/10GB RAM, 64GB/128GB/256GB onboard storage



Display: 6-inch full-HD+ (2,160x1,080 pixels)



Camera: 16-megapixel rear, 8-megapixel front



Battery: 3,800mAh



