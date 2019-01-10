CNET también está disponible en español.

CES 2019: Keep an eye on your door with Brinno's Duo cam

The Brinno Duo Smart Peephole DoorCam enlists, you guessed it, your door's peephole to keep watch.

Meet Brinno's Duo cam.

Brinno's Duo Smart Peephole DoorCam replaces your existing peephole to keep an eye on your front door. 

The startup says its DoorCam is simple to install and can be retrofitted to doors with peepholes. Rather than recording a video clip when the motion sensor detects activity, the Duo cam is supposed to take a picture.

Images are stored on an SD card. You should get a push alert and an email when the camera senses activity, too, so you can see who's at the door.

Peephole security cameras are becoming increasingly common. Ezviz's Lookout cam, displayed at CES last year, has similar functionality. The idea is that these devices can be used by folks living in apartments with peepholes -- they're supposed to be easy to install, too, avoiding the need for doorbell wiring or any other more permanent solutions. 

