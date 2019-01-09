CES 2019 day 1: Watch it live here

Livestream

Wait, how can this be Day 1 of CES if we've already been here for days, and dozens of announcements have already been made? Here's how: Sunday and Monday were "press days," when vendors set the stage by making big announcements at press conferences and minishows like CES Unveiled and Pepcom's Digital Experience. But today, Tuesday, is when the show floor has actually opened for the first time.

If you're at the show, drop by our booth outside of the Tech West area at the Sands Expo Center.

CNET's CES 2019 live schedule

Here's what you can expect on today's broadcast, though note that the schedule below is subject to change. All times are in PT.

9 a.m.: The 3:59 Show

9:25 a.m.: Unboxing Sony's Aibo (which we're giving away!)

9:35 a.m.: Samsung booth tour

9:45 a.m.: Lime's newest E-scooters

10 a.m.: Zoetic's Kiki the Robot

10:15 a.m.: Sheertex Pantyhose (billed as the "first pair of unbreakable sheer pantyhose")

10:30 a.m.: Amazon Key

10:45 a.m.: Volo Go Cordless Hairdryer

11 a.m.: Focal's Smart Glasses

11:20 a.m.: Audi Theatre Display Live

11:30 a.m.: TBA

12 p.m.: Replay: CES keynote from LG's Dr. I.P. Park

1 p.m.: The latest new products from Origin PC

1:15 p.m.: Neofect Glove

1:45 p.m.: The Next Big Thing: The Future of Media: CNET's Lindsey Turrentine and Brian Cooley lead CNET's annual Next Big Thing panel discussion, exploring media's next frontier. Luminaries from Hollywood, Samsung, YouTube and Verizon explore how future technology will change the way we tell -- and watch -- stories. And Star Trek: Discovery Executive Producer Alex Kurtzman will discuss how his team creates content for a multi-screen world.

2:30 p.m.: Beta Test: Airframe Exoskeleton by Levitate

3 p.m.: Sony COO & President Mike Fasulo discusses the company's big CES 2019 announcements

3:30 p.m.: Indiegogo CES product highlights

4 p.m.: Fight Camp

4:30 p.m.: The best gaming tech (so far) of CES 2019

5 p.m.: Best of CES, Day 1

Missed something? Note that you can use the "DVR" function to rewind the stream.

