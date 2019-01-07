CES 2019: Daikin One+ is one gorgeous smart thermostat

Daikin

HVAC manufacturer Daikin announced a smart thermostat, the One+.

This touchscreen thermostat is designed to work with Daikin HVAC systems and other related Daikin devices, such as air quality sensors and more.

At a glance, you should be able to see the current temperature. Turn the dial to update the set temperature and use the touchscreen interface to create a schedule, preferred temperatures for energy savings and air quality information.

There's also a related app for accessing the various features remotely.

Daikin's One+ supports geofencing so you can set a radius around your home. When your phone leaves or enters the geofence, your thermostat should automatically switch between away and home mode. It works with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant voice commands as well.

Daikin has not yet provided pricing or availability for its One+ Smart Thermostat.

