CES 2019: D-Link adds mesh Wi-Fi to all its new EXO routers

D-Link

D-Link has a new line-up of EXO routers incoming later this year. They check off all the buzzwords for routers these days, like "smart," and "mesh." No longer limited to D-Link's Covr mesh Wi-Fi system, every new router or extender in the new EXO line will have mesh networking features, which make it easy to link multiple routers together to cover a large area with Wi-Fi service.

The complete run-down of D-Link's new Wi-Fi products and their pricing follows:

AC3000 Mesh-Enabled Smart Wi-Fi Router, $199.99



AC2600 Mesh-Enabled Smart Wi-Fi Router, $179.99



AC1900 Mesh-Enabled Smart Wi-Fi Router, $159.99



AC1750 Mesh-Enabled Smart Wi-Fi Router, $119.99



AC1300 Mesh-Enabled Smart Wi-Fi Router, $79.99



AC2000 Mesh-Enabled Wi-Fi Extender, $99.99



AC1300 Mesh-Enabled Wi-Fi Extender, $79.99



In addition to the mesh networking, each device also includes two years of McAfee anti-virus coverage for a computer on your network. D-Link says you can expect to see the new EXO routers hit the market in Q2 this year.

Now playing: Watch this: CES 2019: What tech to expect

CES 2019: Every story so far: See all of CNET's coverage of the year's biggest tech show.

CES 2019 schedule: It's six days of jam-packed events. Here's what to expect.