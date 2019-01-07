CNET también está disponible en español.

CES 2019: D-Link adds mesh Wi-Fi to all its new EXO routers

D-Link's 2019 router line will all support mesh wireless networking.

D-Link has a new line-up of EXO routers incoming later this year. They check off all the buzzwords for routers these days, like "smart," and "mesh." No longer limited to D-Link's Covr mesh Wi-Fi system, every new router or extender in the new EXO line will have mesh networking features, which make it easy to link multiple routers together to cover a large area with Wi-Fi service. 

The complete run-down of D-Link's new Wi-Fi products and their pricing follows:

  • AC3000 Mesh-Enabled Smart Wi-Fi Router, $199.99
  • AC2600 Mesh-Enabled Smart Wi-Fi Router, $179.99
  • AC1900 Mesh-Enabled Smart Wi-Fi Router, $159.99
  • AC1750 Mesh-Enabled Smart Wi-Fi Router, $119.99
  • AC1300 Mesh-Enabled Smart Wi-Fi Router, $79.99
  • AC2000 Mesh-Enabled Wi-Fi Extender, $99.99
  • AC1300 Mesh-Enabled Wi-Fi Extender, $79.99

In addition to the mesh networking, each device also includes two years of McAfee anti-virus coverage for a computer on your network. D-Link says you can expect to see the new EXO routers hit the market in Q2 this year. 

