Comcast xFinity

Comcast is aiming to expand its security offerings with an online, AI-powered service called xFi Advanced Security. The service is monitors online activity and alerts customers to threats and is the newest addition to the Comcast xFi platform. It's built around the xFi Advanced Security Gateway, a device that plugs in and connects to your home network.

Monitoring and analyzing Wi-Fi traffic in your home, xFi Advanced Security uses AI and machine learning to automatically block suspicious activity. The system then notifies customers of the threat and provides instructions for how to enhance security, if necessary.

This monitoring extends to every device that connects to your home network through Wi-Fi or ethernet, not just laptops, phones or tablets. You can review a list of security-related actions in the xFi mobile app's dashboard. That's also where you can access a list of devices connected to your network, set parental controls and customize notifications.

Comcast's new xFi Advanced Security service will be available in Q1 2019 to Comcast customers with an xFi Gateway. The service is available for $6 per month or as part of a package, depending on your market. You can also add it directly from the xFi app.

