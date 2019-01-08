CES 2019: An Arlo home security system is here at last

Arlo

Arlo, maker of battery-powered outdoor cameras, has something totally new to share at CES 2019 -- the Arlo Security System.

Designed to work with Arlo cams, the Security System includes the Arlo Multi-Sensor, the Arlo Siren and the Arlo Remote.

Arlo claims its Multi-Sensor is an "all-in-one" device that detects motion, doors and windows opening and closing, smoke and carbon monoxide alarms, changes in temperature and water leaks. In theory, if it works, you wouldn't need individual sensors on every door and window.

The Arlo Siren can be used outside and runs on batteries. Use the Arlo Remote to arm and disarm the system and more.

The system works with the Arlo SmartHub, a required component of the battery-powered Arlo cameras.

The Arlo Security System will be available later in 2019.

Arlo also announced that its $400 Ulta 4K wire-free security camera will be available for purchase later in January. The Ultra and Arlo Pro 2 cameras will support Apple HomeKit as well.

CES 2019: See all of CNET's coverage of the year's biggest tech show.

CES schedule: It's six days of jam-packed events. Here's what to expect.