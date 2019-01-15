CES 2019: Alexa will command Hamilton Beach's new drip coffee maker

Enlarge Image James Martin/CNET

At CES 2019, Hamilton Beach had a pair of connected coffee makers on display. The newest one, the $79 Alexa-Enabled Smart Coffee Maker (Model 49700), will enjoy tight integration with Amazon's voice assistant. You'll be able to ask things like, "Alexa, is my coffee ready?" and "Alexa, when was my coffee brewed?" Alexa will then ping the brewer and provide an answer. You can also command the drip machine, via Alexa, to kickstart brewing.

Enlarge Image James Martin/CNET

Another appliance, the $89 Hamilton Beach Wi-Fi Connected FlexBrew, links to your home Wi-Fi. That lets you control the brewer with the HB Connect mobile app. Additionally, the coffeemaker supports Amazon Dash Replenishment. With it enabled, the machine will automatically order coffee before your supply runs dry. The FlexBrew either makes single-serve portions from K-Cup containers, or up to full pots (12-cup max) from ground coffee.

Hamilton Beach Alexa-Enabled Smart Coffee Maker

Model 49700



Price: $79



Availability: Q2 2019



Hamilton Beach Wi-Fi Connected FlexBrew Coffee Maker

Model 49968



Price: $89



Availability: Now



