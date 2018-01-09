You don't have to wait for Las Vegas Convention Center to open its doors to see what CES 2018 has to offer. A long lineup of press conferences on what's officially called Press Day (confusing, I know) brings a slew of new gadgets and services from some of the biggest technology players on the planet. It's a lot to take in, but we're here to help. Read on for the most important news so far. And as Press Day isn't over yet, we'll keep adding to this list as the hours pass.

A ton of TVs

TVs are always big at CES, both in how many there are and in the size of the TVs themselves. And you can always leave it to LG to get the ball rolling. The company's early morning press conference showed updates to all of its TVs, from the top-of-the-line W8 series down to the more budget-friendly B8 series. They all retain slim profiles -- the W8 has the same "wall art" design that we saw last year in the W7 -- but gets new features like Google Assistant, an Alpha 9 processor that promises to improve sharpness and color (among other things), and the ability to play high frame rate (up to 120 frames per second) video for a smoother picture.

What really wowed us, though, was a 65-inch 4K OLED display that you can roll up into tube form. Two years ago we saw the same concept in an 18-inch size, Resolution wasn't stellar then, but this time the rollable display should match the high picture quality that we've come to expect from LG's standard TVs. Just don't expect to buy this one at Best Buy anytime soon.

Samsung is pitching QLED technology as the best way to topple OLED dominance. Like the the company's 2017 models, its 2018 flagship LCD TV uses quantum dots (that's where you get the "Q" in QLED) but adds a few improvements like a redesigned LCD panel to block interior light leakage.

In the land of things you can't really buy yet, Samsung showed a 146-inch TV called "The Wall." It uses Samsung's Cinema Screen technology, designed for movie theaters, so 146 inches is only a starting size. How does MicroLED work? Think of it like a jumbo screen at a stadium where an array of millions of individial, tiny LEDs create an image. Samsung also showed the Q9S, which it bills as the first 85-inch 8K TV with artificial intelligence. More pixels than a 4K TV may sound impressive, but keep in mind that more pixels doesn't automatically mean a better picture.

Though Hisense focused on budget TVs last year (and had a strong showing), the company went more upscale this year with models using full-array local dimming, quantum dot color technology and compatibility with Alexa voice control. The company also showed a $10,000 laser TV that it introduced in late 2017. It's actually a short-throw projector with 4K resolution, built-in speakers and a wireless subwoofer.

Arriving in Las Vegas, CNET's TV guru David Katzmaier's had high hopes for Hisense's Chinese rival TCL. The company's P series, introduced last year at CES, was 2017's the best 55-inch TV for the money. Today it showed a successor TV, the 2018 6 series, which looks even better. It keeps features like full-array local dimming and Roku's excellent Smart TV system, but adds a 65-inch size and a slicker finish.

Nvidia's CES press conference was Sunday night, but its BFGD is still worth a mention. Short for Big Format Gaming Display, not surprisingly it's a 65-inch display built for gamers with features like a native 120Hz refresh rate and true high dynamic range (HDR).

Your voice assistant is everywhere

The 2017 CES was a big year for voice assistants (particularly Amazon Alexa) and we expected more of the same this year. So far, though, it is Samsung's Bixby and Google Assistant that are grabbing the spotlight.

Samsung said it will take Bixby, already available on its phones, and add the voice assistant to to its TVs in 2018. Press a button on your TV remote to use Bixby to search for TV shows and movies, check the weather, turn on your lights, play a song from Spotify and show photos. Samsung also improved Bixby integration on the Family Hub smart fridge by adding the ability to distinguish between different voices. Outside of Samsung, iHeartRadio unveiled Bixby support.

LG, meanwhile, has opted for Google Voice Assistant on its TVs. The "Intelligent Voice Control with Integrated Google Assistant" (great name!) will enable users to control numerous functions on the TV and search the program guide using the remote control. If you can't find your remote, you'll be able to control your TV with a Google Home speaker instead. Alexa users are in luck, as well. LG says the TV will be compatible with Amazon Echo devices.

Beyond TVs, voice assistants continue to spread farther into the home at CES. Google Assistant will control Insteon smart home devices, new Schlage deadbolts, a Hunter ceiling fan and a new LG smart speaker. Alexa, on the other hand, lands in products like an Asus speaker/router, a mirror that talks back to you and a Whirlpool smart washer/dryer hybrid. LG also added new Alexa tricks to its InstaView Q refrigerator.

And much more

