At CES 2018, cute robots, smart hearing aids, KodakCoin (The 3:59, Ep. 337)

On Thursday's podcast, we talk about:
- LG's cute, new CLOi robot assistant.
- The craziest booth at CES.
- Surging interest for Kodak's new cryptocurrency.
- Oticon's smart hearing aid.
- Alfred's break dancing.
The 3:59 gives you bite-size news and analysis about the top stories of the day, brought to you by the CNET News team in New York and producer Bryan VanGelder.
Check out the extended shows on YouTube.
Subscribe: iTunes | RSS | Google Play | FeedBurner | TuneIn | Stitcher | Amazon Echo
