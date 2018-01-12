At CES 2018, cute robots, smart hearing aids, KodakCoin (The 3:59, Ep. 337)

Sarah Tew/CNET

On Thursday's podcast, we talk about:

Now Playing: Watch this: At CES 2018, cute robots, smart hearing aids and KodakCoin...

The 3:59 gives you bite-size news and analysis about the top stories of the day, brought to you by the CNET News team in New York and producer Bryan VanGelder.

Check out the extended shows on YouTube.

At CES 2018, cute robots, smart hearing aids and KodakCoin (The 3:59, Ep. 337) Your browser does not support the audio element.

Subscribe: iTunes | RSS | Google Play | FeedBurner | TuneIn | Stitcher | Amazon Echo