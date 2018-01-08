Livestream

The doors of CES 2018 don't officially open until Tuesday, but there's plenty to keep us busy tomorrow on the show's second and largest Press Day. CNET will be attending a full slate of press conferences, many of which we'll be streaming live so you can follow along from home. We'll be livestreaming all day -- from 8 a.m. PT when things kick off with LG, straight through the end of the Intel keynote at 7:30 a.m. PT.

The full schedule of planned events follows. In between press conferences, we'll be tossing back to our CNET stage in the Las Vegas Convention Center for analysis from Brian Cooley and Scott Stein early in the day, followed by Jeff Bakalar, Bridget Carey and Claire Reilly on the late shift.

LG: 8 a.m. PT/11 a.m. ET

The company that makes some of our favorite TVs is making minor tweaks to its OLED product line in 2018 with improved image processing and frame-rate capability and more voice control. We'll learn more about those TVs, a new smart home speaker and a flagship sound bar that LG already announced. There should be surprises, as well, like maybe its next K series phone.

Toyota: 9 a.m. PT/12 noon ET

The Toyota Research Institute will show the third iteration of its autonomous research vehicle on Tuesday. It doesn't look all that different from the previous version -- It's still built atop a last-generation Lexus LS 600hL hybrid luxury sedan -- but it has some key changes like a new Luminar lidar array that scans around the entire car at distances up to 200 meters. We'll see other news at the press conference.

Panasonic: 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET

After a quiet CES 2017 where it didn't even announce a television, we're not quite sure what to expect from Panasonic. But after IFA last year where it revealed a roving mini fridge/sake server, new products for the smart home are a solid bet.

Hisense: 11 a.m. PT/2 p.m. ET

The Chinese manufacturer had a strong showing last year in Las Vegas with a line of budget TVs. Expect more of the same this year.

Valeo: 12 noon PT/3 p.m. ET

In-car technology that will further pave the way toward self-driving vehicles should be the focus when the French automotive supplier takes the stage.

TCL: 1 p.m. PT/4 p.m. ET

The TCL P Series Roku TV, introduced at CES 2017, was one of TV guru David Katzmaier's favorite models of last year. That's one reason he expects TCL to make big inroads in 2018.

Samsung: 2 p.m. PT/5 p.m. ET

The other big kid on Monday's block, Samsung will primarily use CES to expand its Bixby voice assistant beyond smartphones. In the department of things already announced, Samsung has already unveiled new laptops, improvements to its Family Hub smart fridge, a WW6850N washing machine with QuickDrive technology and a new Exynos 9810 processor that likely will debut in the Galaxy S9. Speaking of which, don't expect Samsung phone news here. You'll have to wait at least until Mobile World Congress next month for that.

Hyundai: 3 p.m. PT/6 p.m. ET

We've already taken Hyundai for a ride this year, which is to say we drove its hydrogen fuel cell vehicle from Los Angeles to Las Vegas. The only emission on the 240-mile trip through the desert was a bit of water vapor. We should hear more about the prototype during the company's press conference and whatever else it happens to drive out on stage.

Kia: 4 p.m. PT/7 p.m. ET

Hyundai's sister company Kia, will show its Niro EV concept. The automaker also will have three "cockpit-style" concepts that will explore human-machine interfaces and 5G in-car connections.

Sony: 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET

TVs are a safe bet from Sony along with plenty of home theater news. But considering that the company plays in almost every space imaginable, we may also hear about news about mobile phones, video games and even motion pictures.

Intel: 6:30 p.m. PT/9:30 p.m. ET

The chip-maker hasn't had the best week coming into CES. On Wednesday, Intel along with AMD and Arm revealed that their chips were vulnerable to Spectre and Meltdown, two major security vulnerabilities. Its CEO will have to address those developments even as he hopes to devote his keynote presentation to 5G. Watch the Intel keynote here.

