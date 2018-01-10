CES 2018 began with a bang today, or should I say a flood. The first rain to fall on Las Vegas in 116 days swept into the city yesterday, drenching crews who were rushing to open the show. By this morning, the convention center was leaking, Google had to shut its splashy pavilion and rivers were flowing through a hotel car park. Of course, that all made the abysmal traffic that marks the first day of CES even worse.

The show, however, always goes on, and plenty happened to keep us busy. Here's what mattered as CES began and if you missed the highlights of CES Press Day, we've broken those down as well. We'll keep adding to this list before the day is out.

Ford said it was partnering vehicle-to-everything communication (V2X). Working through a cellular connection the technology would help identify dangerous driving situations, the status of traffic lights and just about everything happening on the roads that could pose a hazard to the driver.

Amazon's Alexa voice assistant will land Toyota and Lexus vehicles in the US later this year. Drivers will be able to remotely lock a vehicle, play music, find recommendations for nearby restaurants and get directions, all using voice controls.

In a nameless phones from Vivo, Jessica Dolcourt checked out the first fingerprint scanner built into a phone display. Rather than needing a separate button below the display or a separate sensor on the phone's back, you register your digit by touching the screen. Yes, the same screen you use to text, tweet and, once in a great while, dial a phone number. Jessica says don't be surprised if this technology shows up in some high-end phones this year, like the yet-to-be-announced Samsung Galaxy S9.



