CES 2018, day 3: Live from the CNET Stage in Las Vegas

CES is almost at an end, but you can still see a wealth of superb CNET live programming, right from our dedicated stage in the South Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center. A quick overview of the planned schedule is below (all times are Pacific), and you can watch the full day's worth of programming in the window above.

9:00 a.m. The 3:59 Show



9:30 a.m. U.S. Patent & Trademark Office

10:00 a.m. Best laptops of CES 2018

11:00 a.m. Best of CES 2018



1:00 p.m. Replacing your iPhone battery

1:30 p.m. Top Smart Home Tech of CES 2018

2:00 p.m. Cracking open a smart suitcase



2:30 p.m. Best TVs of CES 2018

3:00 p.m. ZDNet Panel with Jason Hiner



3:30 p.m. Top Appliances of CES 2018

4:00 p.m. Brian Tong Live Floor Tour

