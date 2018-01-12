CNET también está disponible en español.

CES 2018, day 3: Live from the CNET Stage in Las Vegas

The doors are open on the world's biggest tech trade show and CNET is live from the show floor.

CES is almost at an end, but you can still see a wealth of superb CNET live programming, right from our dedicated stage in the South Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center. A quick overview of the planned schedule is below (all times are Pacific), and you can watch the full day's worth of programming in the window above. 

  • 9:00 a.m. The 3:59 Show
  • 9:30 a.m. U.S. Patent & Trademark Office
  • 10:00 a.m. Best laptops of CES 2018
  • 11:00 a.m. Best of CES 2018
  • 1:00 p.m. Replacing your iPhone battery
  • 1:30 p.m. Top Smart Home Tech of CES 2018
  • 2:00 p.m. Cracking open a smart suitcase
  • 2:30 p.m. Best TVs of CES 2018
  • 3:00 p.m. ZDNet Panel with Jason Hiner
  • 3:30 p.m. Top Appliances of CES 2018
  • 4:00 p.m. Brian Tong Live Floor Tour

