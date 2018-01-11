CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

The Latest New Products Must-See
Gadgets

CES 2018, day 2: Live from the CNET Stage in Las Vegas

The doors are open on the world's biggest tech trade show and CNET is live from the show floor.

Livestream

We're deep into CES now and CNET's programming continues, live from our dedicated stage in the South Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center. A quick overview of the planned schedule is below (all times are Pacific), and you can watch the full day's worth of programming in the window above. 

  • 9:00 a.m. The 3:59 Show
  • 9:30 a.m. Samsung's Alana Cotton
  • 10:00 a.m. Neotech's Robotic Glove
  • 10:30 a.m. Gaming gear with Mad Catz
  • 11:00 a.m. CNET en español
  • 11:30 a.m. Fixing a Phone Screen
Vivo embedded fingerprint scanner
53
All the cool new gadgets at CES 2018
  • 1:00 p.m. Phone case torture testing
  • 2:00 p.m. Panel: Shopping and the Smart Home
  • 3:00 p.m. Panel: Autonomous Cars: Getting from Here to There
  • 4:00 p.m. "Guardians of the Galaxy" Pinball
  • 4:30 p.m. Origin PC
  • 5:00 p.m. Best of CES Day 2 (With Brian Cooley and Scott Stein)

We'll be back with a final slate of live programming all day Thursday.

CES 2018: Complete coverage of the world's biggest technology show from CNET.

The coolest new gadgets at CES 2018: Here are the best new announcements we've seen so far.

CES 2018
Next Article: The craziest CES booth threatened me with chainsaws and soldiers