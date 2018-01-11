Livestream

We're deep into CES now and CNET's programming continues, live from our dedicated stage in the South Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center. A quick overview of the planned schedule is below (all times are Pacific), and you can watch the full day's worth of programming in the window above.

9:00 a.m. The 3:59 Show



9:30 a.m. Samsung's Alana Cotton

10:00 a.m. Neotech's Robotic Glove



10:30 a.m. Gaming gear with Mad Catz

11:00 a.m. CNET en español



11:30 a.m. Fixing a Phone Screen



1:00 p.m. Phone case torture testing

2:00 p.m. Panel: Shopping and the Smart Home



3:00 p.m. Panel: Autonomous Cars: Getting from Here to There



4:00 p.m. "Guardians of the Galaxy" Pinball

4:30 p.m. Origin PC



5:00 p.m. Best of CES Day 2 (With Brian Cooley and Scott Stein)



We'll be back with a final slate of live programming all day Thursday.

