Roadshow's CES 2017 panel: Autonomous cars: The future's biggest surprises

Autonomous cars are coming, and soon. Volvo will deliver a fleet of 100 autonomous cars to customers in Sweden this year, and of course we've seen plenty of concept efforts from the like of Ford, Google, Audi, Nissan and... well, basically everybody. Even Uber and Lyft are getting in on the game.

The immediate implications are pretty clear. Self-driving cars could make getting from A to B faster, safer and, frankly, a whole lot less stressful. But that's just scratching the surface of what could be the biggest shift the automotive industry has ever seen.

Once all cars are driving themselves, our road infrastructure can begin to change -- after all, we won't need speed limit signs or even traffic lights. Insurance policies go obsolete, parking garages become places where no humans ever need tread and maybe, just maybe, people will even stop buying cars in the first place.

What are the implications of this radical, impending disruption to the industry? For CES 2017 we've assembled a panel of experts to try and figure it out:

Dr. Melissa Cefkin: Principal Researcher - Human Understanding and Design, Nissan Research Center

Dr. Jim McBride: Senior Technical Leader, Autonomous Vehicles at Ford Motor Company

Raj Rajkumar: Autonomy Research, Carnegie Mellon University

Dr. Stephen Zoepf: Executive Director of the Center for Automotive Research at Stanford

If you're in Las Vegas, I hope that you'll join us for the standing-room-only session at 1:00 p.m. PT on Friday, January 6, in North Hall, Room 258, at the Las Vegas Convention Center.