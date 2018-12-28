CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Internet

CenturyLink customers get belated coal in their stockings with nationwide outage

The problem's been going on since 4 a.m. ET, according to DownDetector.

facebook-pineville-datacenter-8121.jpg

CenturyLink customers have been experiencing outages for most of Thursday.

 James Martin/CNET

It may be the most wonderful time of the year, but not for CenturyLink.

Users of the internet, phone and TV provider's services have been hit by a nationwide outage, in places including IdahoNew Mexico and Minnesota. It's unclear what's caused the outage, or why it's stretched to now more than 12 hours. DownDetector reported initial signs of the outage around 4 a.m. ET Thursday.

"Our network is experiencing a disruption affecting customer services," CenturyLink tweeted. "We know how important services are to our customers and are working to restore services as quickly as possible."

The company didn't respond to a request for further comment.

Next Article: CNET's best of 2018