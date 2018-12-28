CenturyLink customers get belated coal in their stockings with nationwide outage

James Martin/CNET

It may be the most wonderful time of the year, but not for CenturyLink.

Users of the internet, phone and TV provider's services have been hit by a nationwide outage, in places including Idaho, New Mexico and Minnesota. It's unclear what's caused the outage, or why it's stretched to now more than 12 hours. DownDetector reported initial signs of the outage around 4 a.m. ET Thursday.

"Our network is experiencing a disruption affecting customer services," CenturyLink tweeted. "We know how important services are to our customers and are working to restore services as quickly as possible."

The company didn't respond to a request for further comment.