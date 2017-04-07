​Centrelink #RoboDebt just pissed off the wrong data scientist

Centrelink

If you're going to build the biggest algorithmic debt-chasing machine in the country, you'd better do it right.

If not, you risk raising the ire of the nation's most vulnerable people -- and data scientists.

Centrelink has been under fire for months for sending out automated debt notices, based on data scraped from the Australian Tax Office and Centrelink's own payment records, spawning the #RoboDebt hashtag.

The government hopes the new system will help recover AU$4.5 million in welfare debt every day. But critics say the system is a blunt instrument that is incorrectly sending out automated notices, often to people who don't owe any money, with little human oversight.

One of those critics is Daniel Angus. After receiving a routine debt notice from Centrelink over his Family Tax Benefit payments, the data scientist and academic says he "hit the roof."

And that's when on Twitter -- as they say in computer science terms -- shit got real.

In good form, Centrelink replied to Angus, so he started asking questions. Complex questions. Data scientist questions.

Angus says he was being tongue-in-cheek, but speaking over the phone from his office at the University of Queensland, it's clear he's annoyed.

"[We] expect answers on questions of human process, why can't we expect answers for those digital processes? Those questions are valid questions to be asked of an algorithmic process."

While he's still working out the details of his notice, he says the Robodebt debacle has been concerning since day one.

They're not just rows in a spreadsheet, there are people behind this. Data scientist, Daniel Angus

"I think it is an absolute prime example of the worst of analytics," he says.

"This is the kind of thing you see when you have someone behind the scenes who's treating this just as data, and not considering that everyone point within this system is a person... they're not just rows in a spreadsheet, there are people behind this."

The Department of Human Services has been contacted for comment.

Additional reporting by Luke Lancaster.

