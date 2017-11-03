Celebs pushing crypto coins watch out, Uncle Sam is watching

studioEAST / Getty Images

Celebrities out there thinking of pushing a hot new cryptocurrency, you'd better be careful because Uncle Sam is watching. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commision (SEC) says anyone, famous or otherwise, promoting virtual tokens or coins must play by the rules. If not they risk breaking federal securities law.

Specifically these individuals must disclose any compensation they've received to hawk said cryptocurrency since the coin may in fact qualify as securities. As such they are subject to regulation in the United States. If the proper details aren't made prosecution and jail time for law breakers are a distinct possibility.