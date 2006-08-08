Casio's fall camera lineup: two thin cameras and a superthin one

Casio has three new digital cameras coming in the fall. They're all compact, they all have dozens of scene modes and image stabilization, and they're all 7 megapixels.
The popular ultrathin Casio Exilim Card EX-S600 is finally seeing a follow-up with the Exilim Card EX-S770. The S770's slim stainless-steel body measures less than 0.7 inch across and comes in silver, blue, or red. The tiny shooter sports a 2.8-inch wide-screen LCD and can take 16:9 wide-screen MPEG-4 movie clips. It also comes with Data Transport software to convert e-mail, maps, and other handy documents into JPEG form for easy viewing on the camera. It doesn't exactly make the S770 a smart phone, but it adds a useful aspect to the camera.
The Exilim EX-Z70 is the 7-megapixel successor to the EX-Z60. The Z70 is the new, simplified point-and-shoot member of Casio's product line, with an Easy Mode that cuts down the camera's menu system to only a few basic settings. It will be available in black or silver models.
Finally, the Exilim EX-Z700 replaces the EX-Z600 as Casio's midrange point-and-shoot. It shares many of the Z70's characteristics but boasts a larger, brighter 2.7-inch LCD and some additional features. Among its 37 different Best Shot scene settings are a new Auto Framing mode to help track and frame subjects, and a Layout Shot mode to produce collages of multiple images in the camera. The EX-Z700 will be available in blue, silver, or gray.
All three new Casio cameras ship in September. The Z70, Z700, and S770 will have respective suggested retail prices of $250, $300, and $380.
