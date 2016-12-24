Carrie Fisher reportedly suffers heart attack, in intensive care

A wearable that can do it all: My CES 2017 wish

After reportedly suffering a heart attack Friday aboard a United flight from London to Los Angeles, Carrie Fisher is receiving treatment in intensive care. After previous reports that he stated her condition as stable, her brother Todd Fisher clarified her condition Friday night to the Associated Press.

"We have to wait and be patient," he told the AP. "We have so little information ourselves."

TMZ first reported the news of the medical emergency, later saying the actress was at UCLA Medical Center on a ventilator.

Fisher, 60, is perhaps best known for her role as strong-willed Princess Leia in the Star Wars franchise.

Fisher's representative did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Los Angeles Fire Department spokesman Erik Scott said the department responded at 12:11 p.m. PT at LAX International Airport, Gate 74, for a patient on an inbound flight in cardiac arrest. "The LAFD firefighter paramedics were standing by for the plane's arrival and provided advanced life support, and aggressively treated and transported (the patient) to a local hospital," Scott said.

The fire department would neither confirm nor deny it was Fisher who was taken from the plane.

Fisher has been on a book tour for her memoir "The Princess Diarist."

Fisher has spoken and written openly about past health struggles including bipolar disorder and drug and alcohol abuse. In 2013, she was hospitalized after behaving in a bizarre manner while performing on a cruise ship.

"I was in a very severe manic state, which bordered on psychosis. Certainly delusional," Fisher later told People magazine. Fisher told People she was only 14 or 15 when she first developed signs of her bipolar disorder, and that her father, singer Eddie Fisher, also suffered from it. Actress Debbie Reynolds is Carrie Fisher's mother.

YouTube star Anna Akana said she was on the flight with Fisher and praised the actions of the flight crew.

Others are taking to Twitter to express their best wishes for Fisher.





