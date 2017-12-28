CNET también está disponible en español.

Carrie Fisher recalled with #CarrieOnForever a year after death

Star Wars co-star Mark Hamill starts the love fest with a tribute to his friend and onscreen sister.

On the one-year anniversary of Carrie Fisher's death, the Star Wars actress was remembered with #CarrieOnForever.

The actress died at age 60 on Dec. 27, 2016, just days after suffering a heart attack on a flight. Her mother, singer Debbie Reynolds, died just one day later at age 84.

Fisher had already filmed her scenes for "Star Wars: The Last Jedi," which opened this month. The film credits include an onscreen dedication reading, "in loving memory of our princess, Carrie Fisher." 

Fisher's co-star Mark Hamill began the recollections Wednesday with the #CarrieOnForever hashtag. The dog in the image is her beloved French bulldog, Gary, who inspired an alien in the film

Fisher touched the lives of many others as well.

