Carrie Fisher's ashes carried in urn shaped like giant Prozac pill

In life, Star Wars actress Carrie Fisher was candid about her battles with mental illness and addiction, facing her struggles with courage and honesty. That honesty carried over to her memorial service on Friday.

Fisher, 60, died on December 27, and her mother, actress and singer Debbie Reynolds, 84, died the very next day. On Friday at Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Hollywood, Reynolds' son and Fisher's brother, Todd Fisher, carried his sister's ashes in a green and white urn shaped like a Prozac capsule. Some of them reportedly were buried along with their mother.

"Carrie's favorite possession was a giant Prozac pill that she bought many years ago," Todd Fisher told Entertainment Tonight. "She loved it, and it was in her house, and (her daughter Billie Lourd) and I felt it was where she'd want to be."

The Prozac theme carried over to Fisher's kitchen, where some tiles were shaped and labeled to look like Prozac pills, according to New York magazine. A star-studded memorial was held at that home on Thursday, and actress Meryl Streep reportedly led those gathered in singing Fisher's favorite song, "Happy Days Are Here Again."

"We'll have a bigger service down the road for the public, and all the other friends, but this was a private service, and it was fitting and beautiful," Todd Fisher said. He compared his sister and mother to Molly Brown, the famed Titanic survivor Reynolds portrayed in the 1964 musical, "The Unsinkable Molly Brown," noting that like Brown, the two were "very, very strong women, right till the end."

"So they're together, and they will be together, here and in heaven," he said. "And we're OK with that."