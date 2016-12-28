The quotable Carrie Fisher: 10 lines we'll always remember

Enlarge Image Photo by Lucasfilm Ltd.

It's hard to stop naming off Carrie Fisher's titles. Princess. Actress. Author. Script doctor. Inspiration. Fisher, who died Tuesday, only had a brief 60 years on Earth, but in those six decades, she was just as unafraid to speak her mind as her most famous character, Princess Leia.

It's perhaps ironic that her most-quoted line, "Help me Obi-Wan Kenobi, you're my only hope," showed her character asking for assistance, because no one stood on her own two feet as competently as Leia.

Here are just 10 -- I could've listed 100 -- of Fisher's most memorable quotes. I limited the list to one from each Star Wars movie she appeared in, because otherwise the list would go on forever. We'll miss her.

1. Trash talk

"Well, somebody has to save our skins. Into the garbage chute, fly-boy!" -- From the original "Star Wars"

And Luke listens, because Leia was right.

2. On her famed "Slave Leia" costume

"What do I remember from making the movies? I remember that iron bikini I wore in 'Episode VI': What supermodels will eventually wear in the seventh ring of hell." -- From a memorable essay Fisher wrote in Newsweek, 1999

Fisher's outfit will go down in history, but her response should too.

3. Nerf-herder?

"Why, you stuck-up... half-witted... scruffy-looking... Nerf-herder!" -- From "Star Wars: Episode V - The Empire Strikes Back"

Don't forget Han Solo's classic response, "Who's scruffy-looking?" He had no problem with the other insults, apparently.

4. Ewok and roll

"You're a jittery little thing, aren't you?" -- From "Star Wars: Episode VI - Return of the Jedi"

Leave it to Leia to sum up the Ewoks in seven words.

5. Weight and see

"They didn't want to hire all of me, just about three-quarters." -- To Good Housekeeping in January 2016

Fisher spoke honestly about being pressured to lose 35 pounds for her role as now-General Leia in "The Force Awakens," bluntly noting that some things never change in Hollywood.

6. On being a Halloween costume

"My favorite is when you see, like, a month-old kid dressed as you, so that it looks like the mother swallowed your outfit when she was pregnant, and the baby came out like that." -- To Interview magazine in 2015

Fisher presciently delivered these words to Daisy Ridley, who played Rey in "The Force Awakens." It's even better now that we can think back on how many photos of infants in Rey costumes were posted to Facebook and Instagram.

7. Death be not proud

"You know what's funny about death? I mean other than absolutely nothing at all? You'd think we could remember finding out we weren't immortal. Sometimes I see children sobbing in airports and I think, 'Aww. They've just been told.'" -- From her 2008 memoir, "Wishful Drinking"

The words rang true when she wrote them, but they've acquired a patina of sadness now.

8. Forever royal

"I had never been Princess Leia before and now I would be her forever. I would never not be Princess Leia. I had no idea how profoundly true that was and how long forever was." -- From her 2016 book, "The Princess Diarist"

Fisher didn't scorn her signature role as many other actors have, but she was blunt about how it forever changed her life.

9. A new hope

"I heard someone say once that many of us only seem able to find heaven by backing away from hell." --From her 2008 memoir, "Wishful Drinking"

In her memoir as in her movies, Fisher pulled no punches.

10. Passing the torch, or the lightsaber

"May the Force be with you." -- From "The Force Awakens"

Fittingly, it's Leia who wishes this benediction on young Rey as she sets out to find Luke Skywalker. It's a blessing from the princess-turned-general on a new generation of Star Wars role models.