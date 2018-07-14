This week, Alex Goy joins Drew at the Goodwood Festival of Speed to talk about what the show means to them and some of the highlights you can expect to see if you can get there this weekend.
Carfection: FtLoC Podcast, Ep. 5
Discuss: Live from the Goodwood Festival of Speed
