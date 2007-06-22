Career aspirations in the Asay home

I think this is progress. While driving with my seven-year old son today, he (apparently having forgotten his previous career goals) told me...
Dad, I either want to be part of Morrissey's band or, if that doesn't work out, I'll work for Alfresco.
I hate to see Alfresco be his second choice, but at least he no longer wants to be a stunt man or a Microsoft engineer. Progress! :-)
