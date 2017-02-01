Major League Baseball team nailed for hacking a rival

Here's what tech has to say about Trump's immigration ban

Looks like the St. Louis Cardinals will be paying a hefty price for hacking a rival team's database.

On Monday, Major League Baseball said the Cards will lose their two top picks in this year's amateur player draft and pay a maximum $2 million fine for sneaking into the Houston Astros' computer systems four years ago.

The penalty comes more than six months after the Cardinals' scouting director, Christopher Correa, was sentenced to 46 months in federal prison after pleading guilty to five counts of unauthorized access of an Astros' database that stored info on the team's scouting efforts and housed the Astros' email system.

Correa obtained an Astros employee's password after that person left the Cardinals organization to join the Astros in 2013.

MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred said Correa also received a lifetime ban from baseball.

"This has been a long and challenging process for all of us, especially those within our baseball operations department," said Cardinals General Manager John Mozeliak. "We have learned a great deal along the way and we have taken additional steps to ensure that something like this doesn't ever happen again."