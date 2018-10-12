Captain Marvel's Brie Larson reportedly inks seven-movie Marvel deal

If you're wondering about what's next for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it might involve quite a bit of Captain Marvel.
Brie Larson, who'll play Captain Marvel, has reportedly signed on for seven movies, according to The Hollywood Reporter, Thursday.
Marvel Studios did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
In a tweet, Larson disputed the report.
Captain Marvel will hit theaters March 8, 2019.
First published Oct. 11, 8:56 a.m. PT.
Update, 9:27 a.m. PT: Adds Brie Larson tweet.
