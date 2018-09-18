Captain Marvel trailer shows off Carol Danvers, Starforce and Skrulls

Brie Larson revealed the trailer for Captain Marvel early Tuesday during an appearance on Good Morning America and it feels *way* more likely to break the internet than last week's EW reveals (but tbh those were great too!). The actress showed GMA host Ginger Zee around the Smithsonian's National Air and Space Museum in Washington, DC, to debut the trailer.

Despite getting our first look at the film, we still know very little about what to expect. Yes, there's a look at Skrulls, the classic helmet, Maria "Photon" Rambeau, young Phil Coulson, a quick glimpse of Starforce and a somewhat off-putting, two-eyed Nick Fury, but other than that... well, we still have questions and we truly just don't know how she's going to save the universe.

The trailer also alludes to the new backstory for Danvers that was hinted at in the EW report, being half-Kree and half-human, and it seems like she may not remember quite everything.

One thing is for sure though, I am already way too invested in this movie and way to excited. Check back later today as we dive deeper into the trailer, and what the appearance of shapeshifting Skrulls, Minn-Erva and more could mean for the fate of the universe.

We also got our first poster featuring the hero.

Captain Marvel arrives next year on International Women's Day, March 8, capping off the longest wait we've had between MCU movies in years. The film will be the 21st in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and the MCU's first female hero-led flick. The film is set in the 1990s and opens next March, just before Avengers 4 reboots the MCU as we know it.