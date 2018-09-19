Brie Larson revealed the trailer for Captain Marvel early Tuesday during an appearance on Good Morning America and it feels *way* more likely to break the internet than last week's EW reveals. (But tbh, those were great too.)

Despite getting our first glimpse of the film, we still know very little about what to expect. Yes, there's a look at Skrulls, the classic helmet, Maria "Photon" Rambeau, young Phil Coulson (Clark Gregg), plus a quick glimpse of Starforce and a somewhat off-putting, two-eyed Nick Fury (a de-aged Samuel L. Jackson). But other than that... well, we still have questions and we truly just don't know how she's going to save the universe.

"You're not from around here, are you?" asks Nick Fury. I mean... she is, sort of? The trailer alludes to the new backstory for Danvers that was hinted at in the EW report, being half-Kree and half-human, and she may not remember quite everything from her past. The trailer was revealed first at the Smithsonian's National Air and Space Museum in an apparent nod to Danvers' past as an Air Force pilot.

One thing is for sure, though. I am already way too invested in this movie and way too excited. Check back later today as we dive deeper into the trailer and what the appearance of shape-shifting Skrulls, Minn-Erva and more could mean for the fate of the universe.

We also got our first poster featuring the hero, and a certain alien kitty named Chewie and that faux-hawk.

Captain Marvel arrives next year on International Women's Day, March 8, capping off the longest wait we've had between MCU movies in years. The film will be the 21st in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the MCU's first female hero-led flick. The film is set in the 1990s and opens just before Avengers 4 reboots the MCU as we know it.