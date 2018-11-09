Captain Marvel fans uncover sex hotline Easter egg

Fans looking for Easter eggs in the latest Captain Marvel production still have unwittingly uncovered a sex line phone number.

Captain Marvel star Brie Larson recently tweeted a photo of her in full garb urging fans to "Rock the Vote," and eagle-eyed fans noted it also included a phone number above the phone booth's dial pad.

While AV Club reports that the number posted on Reddit was once used by Disney-owned ABC for shows like The Suite Life of Zack & Cody, CNET can confirm that the number now leads to "America's hottest talk line."

CAPTAIN MARVOTE IS A BAD PUN BUT NOW THAT I HAVE YOUR ATTENTION PLEASE VOTE TOMORROW pic.twitter.com/ZhXk5Qzkt5 — Brie Larson (@brielarson) November 5, 2018

Captain Marvel is one of the most hotly anticipated new franchises in the Marvel universe, and fans have previously found Easter eggs in other official promo material. Barely visible at the left-hand side of the official Captain Marvel poster is the hind legs of the superhero's sidekick: Chewie the cat.

Captain Marvel is due to debut in theaters on March 8, 2019.

Representatives for Marvel did not immediately respond to CNET's request for comment.

