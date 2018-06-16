Captain Marvel's composer is the first woman to score a Marvel movie

Marvel

Captain Marvel is not only the first female-fronted Marvel movie, it will also be the first Marvel movie with a female composer.

Pinar Toprak announced on Instagram Thursday that she will be scoring the movie, which stars Brie Larson as the superpowered Carol Danvers.

"It's an incredible honor to be a part of the Marvel Universe. So many thoughts racing through my head. And the main one is gratitude," Toprak said in the post.

Toprak's previous work includes Syfy's Krypton series and the popular video game Fortnite, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

And The Mary Sue website goes a step further, claiming that Toprak may be the first woman to score any comic book movie.