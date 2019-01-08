Captain America's Chris Evans blasts smart technologies

It's probably fair to say America's remaining World War II vets often aren't fans of smart technology. And Chris Evans, who plays WWII vet Steve Rogers, aka Captain America, in the Avengers movies, is right there with them.
In a tweet Monday, Evans wrote: "Dear All Technology, Remember the 90's when you just WORKED??? I don't need a 'smart' feature on my TV, thermostat, lights, music, refrigerator, security cameras, and f-ing car. You're a major pain in all of our asses. You're not worth it. Signed, Everyone."
It's unclear which smart-tech failure, if any, set Evans off, but fans had fun with his rant. One pointed out that Cap has an onscreen friend with the nerdy know-how to help him out -- Iron Man.
Many felt that (except for the brief profanity), Evans was completely staying in character as Rogers, who was frozen for decades and missed a lot of technological development. "You really were meant to be Steve Rogers," noted one Twitter user.
Some agreed with Cap about the on-again, off-again abilities of smart devices.
But others urged him to get with the times.
Maybe Cap should pick up an Amazon Echo Silver, the fictional smart assistant Saturday Night Live envisioned for the Greatest Generation.
Regardless, Evans better stay far away from CES, the massive Consumer Electronics Show currently taking place in Las Vegas, where everything from litter boxes to bread makers to toothbrushes are getting smart.
