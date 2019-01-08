Capstone's Smart Mirror comes to CES 2019 with Google Assistant built-in

Getty Images/iStockphoto

Smart mirrors are popping up everywhere at CES 2019 and Capstone Connected Home is jumping in the game with a Google Assistant-enabled model.

The touchscreen mirror allows you to download apps from the Google Play store, stream YouTube and ask Google Assistant anything you would in a standard smart speaker. You can also compose emails and messages by typing directly on the mirror.

Voice control in the mirror can recognize six different voices and log users in and out of Google accounts. The company says this method still keeps user data private.

The mirror does require the Capstone Connected Control Hub. The hub is also a touchscreen device, like a tablet, that acts as the command center for the mirror.

You can hang the Capstone Smart Mirror or stand it up on a counter. The mirror will be available in multiple sizes, beginning with a 19-inch by 22-inch model in early 2019. Pricing information is not yet available.

