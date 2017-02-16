Australians, why is 'Cantina Band' your top sex song?

No question, "Cantina Band," the song playing in the famed cantina scene in the original "Star Wars," is a catchy tune, no matter what planet you're from. (Heck, I picked it for my piano recital somewhere around 1979, but ended up canning it for "Alley Cat" because uh, I didn't practice a lot and "Cantina Band" requires some serious talent.)

But is it a sexy tune? Up there with the stylings of Barry White or other sensual musical offerings?

Australians apparently think so. On Tuesday, Valentine's Day, music service Spotify released a list of the Top 10 sex and date-night tracks, and "Cantina Band" was Australia's No. 1 pick.

Spotify searched Australian Spotify playlists that use the words "Valentine's Day," "Valentine's," "love" or "sex" in their titles. Most of the results are pretty standard, with Ed Sheeran's "Thinking Out Loud" topping playlists named for Valentine's Day, and Marvin Gaye's "Let's Get It On" topping the love song list.

But then there's the "Cantina Band" song, holding down the No. 1 spot on the "top sex songs in Australia list."

"For those who want to get right down to business," Spotify says, according to Gizmodo Australia. "'Cantina Band' from the Star Wars: A New Hope Soundtrack, by John Williams, takes out the number one spot on the top sexy time playlists, by a landslide."

The John Williams number didn't even make the Top 10 on the U.S. "sex songs" list, which is led by Rihanna's "Sex With Me" and also includes songs by Trey Songz, Ginuwine, Jeremih and The Weeknd, including "Earned It (Fifty Shades Of Grey)," from the first "Fifty Shades of Grey" movie.

If you're not seeing the sexy side of the "Cantina Band" song, you're not alone. Wrote one Gizmodo Australia commenter: "That's awesome.I just 'sang' the song to my wife, she's not yet feeling the vibe. Give it time."

It's Complicated: This is dating in the age of apps. Having fun yet? These stories get to the heart of the matter.

Batteries Not Included: The CNET team reminds us why tech is cool.