Can't let go of Jon Snow? This Meghan Trainor parody is for you

Dealing with the death of a favorite character is a reality every fan has to face at some point. This is especially true if you're a "Game of Thrones" fan. George R.R. Martin loves to pick off major characters like they're a row of tin ducks in a carnival shooting gallery.

The death of Jon Snow, however, hit a lot of fans in the gut. Even though he lives in a world where swift and sudden deaths are common, Jon Snow's death at the end of season 5 still felt untouchable to a lot of hardcore fans. Some still haven't come to grips with it, and some flat out refuse to believe he's dead. He's basically the new Elvis.

If you're one of those fans who can't accept the fact that Snow has gone to that great, big battlefield in the sky, YouTuber Katie Wilson understands your pain. She posted a music video on her channel on Monday that expresses her longing for the fallen steward of the Night Watch through song. It's a Weird Al-esque parody of Meghan Trainor's female empowerment pop single "No" about (you guessed it) Jon Snow.