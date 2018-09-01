Canon EOS R full-frame mirrorless and more expected Sept. 5, reportedly

Canon has had a pretty good clampdown on the rumor mill for its upcoming announcement compared to other manufacturers, but the information about the products might be launching next week started oozing out, culminating in a full product list of products launching on Sept. 5. it includes the long-awaited EOS R full-frame mirrorless with RF-mount lenses.

According to CanonRumors, on Sept. 5 the company will launch a full-frame Canon EOS R body with four RF-mount lenses: a 35mm f1.8, 50mm f1.2L, 28-70mm f2L and 24-105 f4L. There also might be several mount adapters, including specific ones for cinema lenses. Other lenses it's expected to debut are an EF-M 32mm f1.4 -- the first really wide-aperture lens for its APS-C mirrorless line, and since that angle of view is equivalent to a standard 51mm, a good option for portrait photography -- and revs to its EF 400mm f2.8 and EF 600mm f4L lenses.

Everyone's been expecting Canon to release a full-frame mirrorless this year for Photokina 2018, a big camera show that surfaces every other year like Brigadoon. Nikon only recently announced its competing Z series, and there are high-probability rumors about Panasonic announcing a full-frame camera during the show.

The specs for the EOS R remain an almost complete mystery thus far -- a pretty amazing feat these days. There's some speculation that the body is modeled after the company's APS-C mirrorless EOS M series and that it will have a relatively low-resolution sensor around 24 or 28 megapixels, but that's about it.

We pinged Canon for comment but did not immediately hear back.