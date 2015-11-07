Candy Crush gets consumed and BlackBerry's back in CNET UK podcast 456

Andrew Hoyle/CNET

On the UK's best tech podcast, we're prepared for all eventualities -- monitoring the tech world like a tightly wound spring, ready to leap on exciting new gadgets and breaking news. Yet nothing could prepare us for podcast regular Andrew Hoyle uttering the phrase, "This will mark the return of BlackBerry."

Find out why Andy's so enamoured with the ludicrously named BlackBerry Priv by listening to this week's show (or see him justify his maniacal claims in the video below). Also up for debate on this week's 'cast is Activision's acquisition of Candy Crush-maker King Digital, and more trouble for VW as the firm says 800,000 more cars are affected by emissions .

We'll also catch you up on the latest hacking news concerning Vodafone and TalkTalk, and you'll hear from BBC Worldwide's Marcus Arthur, who talked to us about the BBC Store, a new iTunes-esque digital store for buying and keeping programmes from the Beeb.

