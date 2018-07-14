'Cancel your ridiculous Putin summit,' Democrats tell Trump on Twitter

This Friday morning, the US Department of Justice said it has charged 12 Russian hackers with attempting to meddle with the 2016 US presidential election, just three days before President Trump is scheduled to have a one-on-one summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Among the Twitter reactions: Top Democrats are demanding that Trump call off the Putin summit -- and not always in the most pleasant language.
"Cancel your ridiculous Putin summit and get your butt back on a plane to the United States," tweeted Sen. Elizabeth Warren:
Sen. Chuck Schumer, the Senate minority leader, released an entire statement, but his tweet was dead simple: "Cancel the Putin meeting. Now."
While Rep. Nancy Pelosi, the House minority leader, didn't initially ask Trump to call off the meeting -- she originally issued a statement demanding that Trump stand up to Putin at the summit -- she's also now on board:
Sen. Mark Warner: "If the President won't make Russia's attack on our election the #1 issue at the summit, then it should be canceled."
Here are Reps. Ted Lieu, Steve Cohen and Joe Kennedy III:
It's not just Democrats, by the way. Republican Sen. John McCain said, "If President Trump is not prepared to hold Putin accountable, the Helsinki Summit should not move forward."
Sen. Marco Rubio tweeted that he "know[s] for a fact" that Putin interfered in the elections:
And another Republican, Sen. Ben Sasse, simply tweeted that "the reality" is that Putin is "not America's friend":
The GOP's official Twitter account had a different take on today's announcement, however:
US Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein said this morning that though the hackers had attempted to meddle with the election, there's no evidence yet that they actually influenced the outcome.
According to a tweet from Bloomberg White House reporter Jennifer Epstein, the Trump-Putin summit is currently still a go.
The White House didn't immediately respond to CNET's request for comment. President Trump has yet to weigh in on his personal Twitter account. Earlier Friday, he met Queen Elizabeth at Windsor Castle while a huge protest against his visit to the UK took place in London.
Discuss: 'Cancel your ridiculous Putin summit,' Democrats tell Trump on Twitter
