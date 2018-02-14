Canary security cameras finally work with Alexa

Enlarge Image Tyler Lizenby/CNET

Canary on Tuesday introduced an Alexa skill for its home security cameras. While you could previously control the company's All-in-One and Flex cams with Alexa, it was limited to custom rules created through Wink or IFTTT.

Now that there's an official skill, you can enable the skill directly and start using voice commands to pull up your camera's live video feed without having to use a separate hub or service.

Canary was one of the first startups to introduce an all-in-one home security system. Its All-in-One camera comes complete with a wide angle lens, a 1080p high-definition resolution, an integrated siren and a variety of other features. Install the plug-in Wi-Fi camera in a central spot at home to monitor everyday activities -- without needing a ton of additional sensor accessories.

Its Flex camera is an indoor/outdoor model that runs on a rechargeable battery; you can keep it connected to the power adapter 24-7, too.

Earlier this year, Canary introduced a third camera, the View. Similar to the All-in-One cam, the View is a self-contained security system. It has a lot of the same features as the original All-in-One unit, minus a siren.

Canary cameras already work with Google Assistant and offers free person alerts. The company faced backlash from customers in 2017 when it changed some of its free features to optional paid services; Canary has since reversed these changes.