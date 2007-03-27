Canada 1, USA 0: Canada gets HTC Vox first

HTC

Our lucky, lucky neighbors to the north. Today, HTC announced the availability of the CDMA HTC Vox (aka HTC S720) for Canadian carrier, Telus, with a probable summer release for the United States. The GSM version of the Vox was officially unveiled at 3GSM World Congress, and as we noted then, the smart phone features Windows Mobile 6 Standard Edition, integrated Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, a 2-megapixel camera, 128MB of flash memory, 64MB of RAM, a microSD slot, and a 2.4-inch display. Perhaps the most appealing thing about the Vox, though, is its compact candy bar-style design that hides a slide-out full QWERTY keyboard. I've seen the handset on a number of occasions, and it is a beauty and functional, but the dealbreaker for me is the lack of 3G. Perhaps the next version? HTC wouldn't get any more specific with U.S. release dates other than summer 2007, but you can bet we'll be keeping on them and updating you with images, video, and a full review.