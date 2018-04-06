On this podcast, we talk about:
- New hearing aid technologies, including iPhone pairing and smart-home controls.
- Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg's apology tour continues as the company reveals the Cambridge Analytica breach affected more accounts than previously reported.
- Some Amazon Key features, including keyless entry, go nationwide.
The 3:59 gives you bite-size news and analysis about the top stories of the day, brought to you by the CNET News team in New York and producer Bryan VanGelder.
Check out the extended shows on YouTube.
Can hearing aids be as hip as the Apple Watch? (The 3:59, Ep. 381)
Subscribe: iTunes | RSS | Google Play | FeedBurner | SoundCloud |TuneIn | Stitcher
Be respectful, keep it clean and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.