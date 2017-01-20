Can Apple's original TV shows and movies survive on Apple Music? (Apple Byte Extra Crunchy, Ep. 68)

Subscribe to the Apple Byte Podcast
Extra Crunchy Podcast, Ep. 68
THE APPLE BYTE EXTRA CRUNCHY SHOW NOTES:
MACBOOKS:
KGI: Apple planning Kaby Lake processor updates for MacBook & MacBook Pros this year, 32GB RAM option for 15-inch
Intel announces new 7th Gen Kaby Lake processors destined for future Macs
Apple's fourth beta of macOS Sierra 10.12.3 warns if display brightness affects MacBook battery life
Apple Debuts Logic Pro X 10.3 - Touch Bar Support, Refreshed UI, iCloud Syncing, More
iPHONE:
iPhone 8 could introduce facial recognition feature using new laser sensor, analyst predicts
Apple to Forge 'iPhone 8' Chassis Frame From Stainless Steel Instead of Aluminum
New supply chain reports lend weight to 'wraparound' 5.8-inch 'iPhone 8' with embedded sensors
AIRPODS:
AirPods' sales spike barely dents market share for Beats and Bose
AirPods Have Captured One Quarter of Wireless Headphone Spending Since Launching
CONTENT IS KING:
Apple Plans to Launch Original TV Shows Comparable to 'Westworld' and 'Stranger Things' By End of 2017
Apple's Bozoma Saint John on Apple Music: 'We're Developing Something Very Special'
SOCIAL NETWORKING:
With contribution from Stephen Beacham.