Can Apple's original TV shows and movies survive on Apple Music? (Apple Byte Extra Crunchy, Ep. 68)

Apple is planning to keep its exclusive content locked behind the Apple Music subscription service. Is that enough to get you to sign up? Also, new iPads are coming in the second half of 2017, and you might as well wait for the new MacBook Pros.

THE APPLE BYTE EXTRA CRUNCHY SHOW NOTES:

MACBOOKS:

KGI: Apple planning Kaby Lake processor updates for MacBook & MacBook Pros this year, 32GB RAM option for 15-inch

Intel announces new 7th Gen Kaby Lake processors destined for future Macs

Apple's fourth beta of macOS Sierra 10.12.3 warns if display brightness affects MacBook battery life

Apple Debuts Logic Pro X 10.3 - Touch Bar Support, Refreshed UI, iCloud Syncing, More

iPHONE:

iPhone 8 could introduce facial recognition feature using new laser sensor, analyst predicts

Apple to Forge 'iPhone 8' Chassis Frame From Stainless Steel Instead of Aluminum

New supply chain reports lend weight to 'wraparound' 5.8-inch 'iPhone 8' with embedded sensors

AIRPODS:

AirPods' sales spike barely dents market share for Beats and Bose

AirPods Have Captured One Quarter of Wireless Headphone Spending Since Launching

CONTENT IS KING:

Apple Plans to Launch Original TV Shows Comparable to 'Westworld' and 'Stranger Things' By End of 2017

Apple's Bozoma Saint John on Apple Music: 'We're Developing Something Very Special'

SOCIAL NETWORKING:

Tweet at Brian Tong on Twitter

Tweet to Stephen Beacham on Twitter

With contribution from Stephen Beacham.

